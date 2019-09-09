Email
Monday, September 9, 2019

Man Dead of Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound After Shooting Two Others, Standoff with Bexar County Deputies

Posted By on Mon, Sep 9, 2019 at 11:34 AM

A San Antonio man is dead after an hours-long standoff with Bexar County Sheriff's Office deputies.

Multiple outlets are reporting that the incident began around midnight Sunday in the 8800 block of Straight Oaks, close to Government Canyon State Natural Area. Beforehand, witnesses told authorities that they saw a man dragging a woman into the home's front yard.

KSAT reports that the suspect shot the 39-year-old woman multiple times in the upper torso before pumping bullets into another man, 38, and barricading himself inside the home. The 39-year-old suspect reportedly shot the male victim in the torso and face.

First responders at the scene transported the victims to University Hospital in critical condition while SWAT officers set up a perimeter around the home. Authorities reportedly tried to negotiate with the man for five hours, at which point they went inside the home. They found the suspect dead with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.



The suspect has not been identified at this time. Authorities will continue to investigate the shootings and standoff.

