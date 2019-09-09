Monday, September 9, 2019
Report: Bexar County Jail Sends Woman to Mental Health Site After Mixing Her Up With Inmate With the Same Name
By Sanford Nowlin
on Mon, Sep 9, 2019 at 4:45 PM
An inmate in jail on a DWI charge was incorrectly shipped to a mental health facility last month after Bexar County Jail officials mixed her up with another inmate of the same name, KSAT reports
.
The jail released Amanda Garcia to the county's Mentally Ill Offenders Facility on August 30 following an error by officers and booking personnel, a spokeswoman for the Bexar County Sheriff's Office confirmed to the station.
Bexar officials discovered the mistake the following day and returned Garcia to the jail. The county has since reported the incident to the Texas Commission on Jail Standards.
BCSO has been under scrutiny this year for a series of accidental releases
and inmate deaths
at the jail.
In February, the county revealed that the facility had failed its most recent annual inspection
by the Texas Commission on Jail Standards — its first failing grade in a decade.
