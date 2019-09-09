Email
Print
Share

Monday, September 9, 2019

Report: Bexar County Jail Sends Woman to Mental Health Site After Mixing Her Up With Inmate With the Same Name

Posted By on Mon, Sep 9, 2019 at 4:45 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY BEXAR COUNTY
  • Courtesy Bexar County
An inmate in jail on a DWI charge was incorrectly shipped to a mental health facility last month after Bexar County Jail officials mixed her up with another inmate of the same name, KSAT reports.

The jail released Amanda Garcia to the county's Mentally Ill Offenders Facility on August 30 following an error by officers and booking personnel, a spokeswoman for the Bexar County Sheriff's Office confirmed to the station.

Bexar officials discovered the mistake the following day and returned Garcia to the jail. The county has since reported the incident to the Texas Commission on Jail Standards.

BCSO has been under scrutiny this year for a series of accidental releases and inmate deaths at the jail.



In February, the county revealed that the facility had failed its most recent annual inspection by the Texas Commission on Jail Standards — its first failing grade in a decade.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

More The Daily »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio Web Designer-Turned-Trump Campaign Director Says His Boss' Family Is a "Dynasty That Will Last Decades" Read More

  2. Former Dallas Cowboy Comes Out as Bisexual, Hopes to Make Return to NFL Read More

  3. ICYMI, Kawhi Leonard's Sister Reportedly Robbed, Killed an 84-Year-Old Woman at a California Casino Read More

  4. Texas Democrats Plot Path to Flipping State in 2020 Read More

  5. State Employees Rally to Demand Texas Use Emergency Funds for Raises and Pension Improvements Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...