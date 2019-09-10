Email
Tuesday, September 10, 2019

Police Arrest Teen Suspect Accused of Shooting Officer in the Foot After Carjacking

Posted By on Tue, Sep 10, 2019 at 9:56 AM

San Antonio Police Department
  • Facebook / San Antonio Police Department
San Antonio police have captured a teen suspect accused of shooting a police officer.

Devin Seth Perez, 17, was taken into custody at a convenience store near the Steves Avenue and South New Braunfels Avenue intersection with the help of law enforcement agencies including EAGLE and SWAT teams.

Perez was reportedly injured during his arrest, KSAT reports, and was taken to a hospital to be treated before being interviewed by police.

According to reports, Perez and another unidentified suspect tried to steal a woman's car and fired shots at the victim that struck her vehicle, Chief William McManus said.



Perez also reportedly fired multiple rounds at an officer who was investigating the carjacking. The officer was shot in the foot, and is expected to make a full recovery.

The suspect was previously arrested in July for shooting a 16-year-old boy in the back while sitting in a vehicle behind him. Witnesses said they saw Perez flee the vehicle while holding a semiautomatic handgun.

