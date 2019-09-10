Email
Tuesday, September 10, 2019

San Antonio Man Accused of Beating Up Pregnant Girlfriend Because He Thought She Was Cheating

Posted By on Tue, Sep 10, 2019 at 12:10 PM

click to enlarge BEXAR COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
  • Bexar County Sheriff’s Office
A  San Antonio man is in police custody after beating up his pregnant girlfriend.

According to an arrest affidavit, the victim was at home at the apartment she shared with the suspect, Charleston Grogan, and her children on Sunday night. The couple has been together a year, KENS 5 reports.

The victim told detectives that Grogan, 24, jumped on her while she was lying on a bed and attempted to choke her. She said Grogan then pushed her off the bed, at which point she fell on her stomach. While the woman was on the ground, Grogan allegedly struck and kicked her.

The woman is reportedly six months pregnant with Grogan's child. According to an affidavit, she said Grogan assaulted her because he believed she had cheated on him.



Grogan fled the home before police arrived, according to reports. Officers at the scene said the victim had marks on her neck and bruising on her body that supported her details of the incident.

Grogan remains in custody with a bond of $10,000. He has been charged with assault of a pregnant person.

