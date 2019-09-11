Patty Mills Claps Back at Facebook Meme Page That Called His Wife a 'Hot Chick'

Patty Mills didn't let a Facebook page specializing in basketball memes get away with demeaning his wife by referring to her as a "hot chick."
During one of Australia's matches in the FIBA Basketball World Cup, Alyssa Mills was seen cheering on the team while her Aussie-native hubby was on court. The page posted a photo of her in a Boomers jersey and described her as a "hot chick from Bondi or somewhere," with a plea of
"please don't distract the Boomers!"
Context: Bondi is a beach in Australia.
Mills wasn't going to have it, though. He posted a screenshot of the original post on Twitter, adding "That's Mrs Mills you dufus and she's not from Bondi."
Facebook users also swooped in to defend Alyssa Mills, some urging the page owners to apologize or remove the post.
The post was later edited, with the page owners clarifying that they were aware Alyssa Mills was the subject of the photo.
"Good to see her cheering the Boomers on alongside the Aussie seniors," the update read.
Alyssa Mills, who married the Spur earlier this year, is actually from North Carolina and met the basketball star while attending Saint Mary's College in California. In addition to traveling the world with her Australian sweetheart and supporting his sports career, she owns StraitSwim
, a swimwear company inspired by Mills' homeland.
The couple lives in Southtown.
