Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, September 11, 2019

Sen. Ted Cruz and Actress, Activist Alyssa Milano Met in Washington to Talk About Gun Control

Posted By on Wed, Sep 11, 2019 at 11:36 AM

click image FACEBOOK / SENATORTEDCRUZ
  • Facebook / SenatorTedCruz
Sen. Ted Cruz and actress-turned-activist Alyssa Milano met in Washington Tuesday to talk gun control — and for all the world to see.

After a brief dialogue on Twitter last week, the pair agreed to meet in person, with Milano hoping to bring gun legislation to the top of Cruz's Senate priorities. The entire, hour-long conversation was streamed on Facebook Live, letting folks on both ends of the political spectrum tune in.

"This is a divided time. This is an angry time," Cruz said during the conversation. "I think it is beneficial for us to have a human conversation."

For Milano, meeting with Cruz meant seeing him as an actual person and not the "caricature of a villain" that he comes off as.



"That is why this meeting was so important to me — I wanted to look at you in the eye and know that you really are a human with a heartbeat," Milano told Cruz.

Milano singled out Cruz during the Twitter-storm responding to the mass shooting in Odessa on August 31 in which seven people were killed and another 22 injured. It was Texas' second mass shooting in August, following the El Paso attack when 22 Texans and Mexican citizens lost their lives.
Following the online exchange, Cruz and Milano met Tuesday, joined by Fred Guttenberg, whose daughter was a victim of the Parkland shooting in 2018.

"I'm asking you — begging you — to have the courage to lead," Milano told Cruz during their discussion. The actress asked Cruz to push for gun control measures to make it to the Senate floor, even if he's not willing to support legislation completely.
Instead, Cruz said he wanted to "focus on policies that would really stop these crimes." To the lawmaker, that includes improving prosecution of gun cases and making federal background-check databases are more accurate. He, along with Sen. Chuck Grassley, proposed such legislation in 2013.

But Milano and Guttenberg didn't let up, asking Cruz why he couldn't support an expanded background check system in which private purchases would be monitored.

While neither side budged on their stance, both parties agreed to aim for bipartisanship. Milano even suggested that Cruz give "the Democrats as much hell about working together" before giving him a hug on-camera.
Time will tell if Milano's pleas stick with Cruz.
Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , ,

More The Daily »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Apocalypse Now: Why Pastor John Hagee Has Never Been More Politically Powerful — or Terrifying Read More

  2. San Antonio Man Accused of Beating Up Pregnant Girlfriend Because He Thought She Was Cheating Read More

  3. Greg Brockhouse Says He's Still Pursuing an Investigation Over Leaked Domestic Violence Report Read More

  4. Dispute Between Airport and Park Police and City of San Antonio Is Not a Common Situation, Expert Says Read More

  5. Report: Bexar County Jail Sends Woman to Mental Health Site After Mixing Her Up With Inmate With the Same Name Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...