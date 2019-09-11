Sen. Ted Cruz and Actress, Activist Alyssa Milano Met in Washington to Talk About Gun Control

View this post on Instagram

Too many Americans are dying. There is a gun violence epidemic in America that 90% of us want fixed. Republicans and Democrats alike. I hope @sentedcruz will seize this moment and urge his party’s leadership to advance the life-saving gun violence prevention bills pending in the Senate to a full debate and vote. We can’t solve gun violence by talking only with people who agree with us. I’m grateful for the opportunity to speak to Senator Cruz, and I hope our discussion inspires Americans across the political spectrum to reach across the partisan divides in our nation. 🖤