Sen. Ted Cruz and Actress, Activist Alyssa Milano Met in Washington to Talk About Gun Control

Following the online exchange, Cruz and Milano met Tuesday, joined by Fred Guttenberg, whose daughter was a victim of the Parkland shooting in 2018.
An excellent Q, worth considering carefully w/o the snark of Twitter. It is of course not the right to a modern-day firearm that is God-give but rather the right to Life & the right to Liberty. Essential to that right to life is the right to DEFEND your life & your family. 1/x https://t.co/8pjstMGrGB— Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) September 1, 2019
Instead, Cruz said he wanted to "focus on policies that would really stop these crimes." To the lawmaker, that includes improving prosecution of gun cases and making federal background-check databases are more accurate. He, along with Sen. Chuck Grassley, proposed such legislation in 2013.
I’d love to come in and meet with you on the gun issue and many other issues that include life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness, @tedcruz and also, 1 Peter 4:8.— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) September 2, 2019
I’ll be in DC next week. We can live-stream the meeting so the American people can hear your bullshit 1st hand. https://t.co/S3ljfjjOtG
Time will tell if Milano's pleas stick with Cruz.
I just left. He was gracious. I’m unsure if it changes anything. But appreciative for the opportunity to bridge the divide with civil, meaningful, discussion. Link to entire meeting below. #NoRA https://t.co/tAAzPXt5hW— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) September 10, 2019
Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.View this post on Instagram
Too many Americans are dying. There is a gun violence epidemic in America that 90% of us want fixed. Republicans and Democrats alike. I hope @sentedcruz will seize this moment and urge his party’s leadership to advance the life-saving gun violence prevention bills pending in the Senate to a full debate and vote. We can’t solve gun violence by talking only with people who agree with us. I’m grateful for the opportunity to speak to Senator Cruz, and I hope our discussion inspires Americans across the political spectrum to reach across the partisan divides in our nation. 🖤
Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.