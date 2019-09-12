Email
Print
Share

Thursday, September 12, 2019

Federal Elected Official Chip Roy Says He Won't Register His Firearms With the Federal Government

Posted By on Thu, Sep 12, 2019 at 7:39 AM

click to enlarge U.S. Rep. Chip Roy speaks at the Young Americans for Liberty Convention in Austin. - GAGE SKIDMORE
  • Gage Skidmore
  • U.S. Rep. Chip Roy speaks at the Young Americans for Liberty Convention in Austin.
While it may not have the zing of NRA chief Wayne LaPierre calling federal firearms agents "jackbooted thugs," combative conservative U.S. Rep. Chip Roy drew a similar rhetorical line in the sand over the weekend.

“I can tell you I will not register my firearms with the federal government,” the San Antonio-area Republican said Saturday in speech to the Young Americans for Liberty Convention in Austin. 


During his talk at the Libertarian event, Roy also proclaimed himself a “proud member of the Gun Owners of America,” a group that regularly blasts the NRA for being too soft. Following the 2012 Colorado movie theatre shooting that left 12 dead, the group's top exec promoted a theory that the massacre was part of a plot to trigger gun confiscations.

But Roy didn't stop there. He also warned his audience that red-flag laws — favored by three-quarters of Americans in a recent NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll — are only the first step toward the big, bad gubment rounding up everyone's precious peashooters.



"Even right here in Texas, people in the Republican Party are going wobbly on the Second Amendment and your right to defend your families and this country," the freshman congressman said. "Red flag laws are the camel's nose under the tent to confiscate our weapons."

Of course, Roy — who won his term by just 2 points and faces a 2020 Democratic challenge from former Texas state Sen. Wendy Davis — is no stranger to inflammatory rhetoric.

Since being elected, he's has singlehandedly held up a $19 billion disaster relief package to make a point about border security, tried to give extreme-right blog Breitbart News exclusive media access to an immigration roundtable he sponsored and gone into a red-faced, pants-shitting meltdown when colleagues dared questioned whether drug companies were making excessive profits.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

More The Daily »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Apocalypse Now: Why Pastor John Hagee Has Never Been More Politically Powerful — or Terrifying Read More

  2. Here's Why the Lawsuit Over San Antonio's Refusal to Let Chick-fil-A Into the Airport Probably Won't Go Anywhere Read More

  3. Patty Mills Claps Back at Facebook Meme Page That Called His Wife a 'Hot Chick' Read More

  4. Sen. Ted Cruz and Actress, Activist Alyssa Milano Met in Washington to Talk About Gun Control Read More

  5. Texas Leads the Nation in Polling Place Closures Since 2013 Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...