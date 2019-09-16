COPS Crew to Begin Filming Bexar County Sheriff's Office This Week

You know what that means — be on your best behavior unless you want to appear shirtless and disheveled on TV.
This won't be the first time COPS has filmed BCSO. Camera crews rode alongside deputies in 2017, and those episodes aired in June 2018.
A BCSO spokesperson told KSAT that the last COPS feature resulted in a wave of applications.
"Not only is the sheriff's office proud to partner with COPS for another season, but we are pleased with the success we have received with the results and impact the show has made towards recruitment," the spokesperson said.
Episodes from this visit to San Antonio are scheduled to air in January 2020.