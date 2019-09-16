Email
Monday, September 16, 2019

COPS Crew to Begin Filming Bexar County Sheriff's Office This Week

Posted By on Mon, Sep 16, 2019 at 12:04 PM

INSTAGRAM / BEXARCOSHERIFF
  • Instagram / bexarcosheriff
What you gonna do? What you gonna do when they come for you, San Antonio?

That's right — folks from the long-running reality TV guilty pleasure COPS will be riding along with Bexar County Sheriff's Office deputies starting Tuesday. According to reports, a crew will follow BCSO's Traffic Safety, Street Crimes and Patrol units through November 23.

You know what that means — be on your best behavior unless you want to appear shirtless and disheveled on TV.

This won't be the first time COPS has filmed BCSO. Camera crews rode alongside deputies in 2017, and those episodes aired in June 2018.



A BCSO spokesperson told KSAT that the last COPS feature resulted in a wave of applications.
"Not only is the sheriff's office proud to partner with COPS for another season, but we are pleased with the success we have received with the results and impact the show has made towards recruitment," the spokesperson said.

Episodes from this visit to San Antonio are scheduled to air in January 2020.

