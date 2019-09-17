Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, September 17, 2019

Ginormous, 411-Pound Feral Hog Caught Near Lackland AFB

Posted By on Tue, Sep 17, 2019 at 12:58 PM

click to enlarge WYATT WALTON
  • Wyatt Walton
A massive feral hog was captured near San Antonio, and the proof is pretty wild.

The 411-pound beast was reportedly trapped near the Gateway Hills Golf Course close to Lackland AFB last Thursday by members of Lone Star Trapping. The hog was reportedly tied alive and relocated from the area.

For context, the average adult feral hog weighs between 170 and 200 pounds. So this was one big piggy.

Wyatt Walton, part of the LST team, said the company has removed more than 3,000 feral hogs in the area since the company moved to San Antonio in 2016.



As of September 1, residents are legally allowed to hunt feral hogs without a license. The animals have been a problem for many Texans, since they dig up grass and search for food in residential areas.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

More The Daily »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. COPS Crew to Begin Filming Bexar County Sheriff's Office This Week Read More

  2. Man Arrested for Sexually Assaulting Two Teen Girls, Posting Video Online Read More

  3. Air Force Report Says Trump's Shifting of Military Funds — Including From a San Antonio Base — Poses Security Risks Read More

  4. Julián Castro Hit Joe Biden Over Barack Obama’s Immigration Legacy. But in 2013, Castro Supported Obama’s Policies Read More

  5. Instructional Aide Accused of Inappropriately Touching, Kissing Boy at San Antonio-Area Elementary School Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2019 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation