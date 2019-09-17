Email
Tuesday, September 17, 2019

Instructional Aide Accused of Inappropriately Touching, Kissing Boy at San Antonio-Area Elementary School

Posted By on Tue, Sep 17, 2019 at 11:26 AM

An employee within the Judson Independent School District has been accused of inappropriately touching and kissing a boy at school last week.

The victim's mother told News 4 San Antonio that the alleged incident occurred at Rolling Meadows Elementary School on Friday, September 13. The woman said she was furious about how the incident was handled, saying that it seemed like administrators at the school didn't know how to respond.

The accused staff member is an "instructional aide" who has worked for the district for seven years, spokesman Steve Linscomb said.

The news station went to the school Monday and spoke to parents about the ongoing investigation. Parents said they didn't know about the accusation.



The district shared the following statement with News 4:
“At this point, this alleged incident is under investigation so determining what happened and what didn’t happen is still being determined. As per board policy in these kinds of situations, the employee has been put on administrative leave pending the results. Out of respect for both individuals, we wait for what the investigation finds.”
Judson ISD is reportedly investigating the incident.

