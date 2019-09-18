Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, September 18, 2019

UTSA Will Ban Students With Histories of Violence or Sexual Abuse From Joining Athletic Programs

Posted By on Wed, Sep 18, 2019 at 1:28 PM

click to enlarge TWITTER / UTSAATHLETICS
  • Twitter / UTSAAthletics
In a move it's calling as a nationwide first, the University of Texas at San Antonio said it will ban students with confirmed histories of violence or sexual abuse from playing in its athletic programs.

Those who have been convicted of or pleaded guilty to crimes involving violence and sexual abuse will be barred from participating in sports programs and receiving sports scholarships, officials said. The rule also applies to those found guilty of such crimes as juveniles.

The university's move comes after months of student criticism over how officials have handled sexual assault accusations on campus. Student protestors have decried what they call a "rape culture" at the school.

The new policy is known as the Tracy Rule, after Brenda Tracy, who in the late '90s reported being raped by a group of men that included Oregon State University football players. Tracy visited UTSA several times to discuss assault prevention with groups including athletics personnel and student athletes.



“Sexual assault and misconduct are never, ever acceptable,” UTSA Vice President Lisa Campos said in a written statement. “By implementing the UTSA Tracy Rule, we are letting current and prospective student-athletes know that UTSA is a community where conduct off the field is just as important as conduct on the field.”

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

More The Daily »

Jump to comments

Related Locations

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Ginormous, 411-Pound Feral Hog Caught Near Lackland AFB Read More

  2. Instructional Aide Accused of Inappropriately Touching, Kissing Boy at San Antonio-Area Elementary School Read More

  3. New Committee Will Prep for a Vote for San Antonio to Reauthorize Pre-K 4 SA Read More

  4. Transportation Staff Slap Down Mayor's Idea for Protected Bike Lanes on Broadway Near Downtown Read More

  5. Report: San Antonio's Brad Parscale Flattered His Way Into Trump's World and Fabricated Much of His Own Success Story Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2019 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation