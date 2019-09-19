Here's How You Can Join the Global Climate Strike in San Antonio on Friday and Saturday

click to enlarge
Sanford Nowlin
Climate activists rally in front of San Antonio's council chambers on Wednesday evening.
The Alamo City is one of the more than 800 U.S. locations where students plan to walk out of school Friday as part of the Global Climate Strike
calling for immediate action to end climate change.
The strike takes on special significance in San Antonio as deliberations continue on the city's first Climate Action & Adaptation Plan, which is scheduled for a council vote on October 17.
San Antonio's ecology-focused Deceleration blog
has curated a roundup of Climate Strike events being held in San Antonio, both on Friday and Saturday. They range from teach-ins to protest marches. We'll update as we learn of more.
September 20
Climate Strike Teach-In Sponsored by ALA Climate Club
San Antonio's youth climate club will gather at two separate teach-ins — one in the morning and the other in late afternoon — to discuss local solutions to the global crisis. Yanaguana Gardens at Hemisfair, 434 S. Alamo St., 9 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.
Trinity Climate Teach-In
Rather than just walk out of class, Trinity University is inviting folks to its Coates University Center, where faculty and students will present talks on climate change. More information is available via rreed@trinity.edu
. Trinity University, 1 Trinity Place, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Global Climate Strike — San Antonio
Organizers are staging a good, old-fashioned demonstration downtown and encourage attendees to bring signs, noise makers and their outside voices. Main Plaza, 114 W Commerce St., 1 p.m.-4 p.m.
September 21
Youth Climate Strike Rally and March
Those unable to attend Friday's Main Plaza event or are eager to come back and shout some more have a second opportunity at this downtown march. Main Plaza, 114 W. Commerce St., 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Bicycle Die-In San Antonio Sponsored by Bike SA
Participants will bike from Burleson Yard Beer Garden to Main Plaza to join the Youth Climate Rally and draw attention to the dangers presented to cyclists on local roads. The ride itself commences at 10 a.m. Burleson Yard Beer Garden, 430 Austin St., 9:30-11:30 a.m.
