President Trump Called Beto O'Rourke a 'Dummy' Over His Gun Buyback Proposal

"Dummy Beto made it much harder to make a deal," Trump tweeted Wednesday morning. "Convinced many that Dems just want to take your guns away. Will continue forward!"
"To be clear: We will buy back every single assault weapon. We‘ll also license every gun & do a background check on every buyer. That’s what the American people want — and deserve," he tweeted back to Trump. "The only thing stopping us from ending this epidemic is you & your cowardice. Do the right thing."
