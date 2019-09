President Trump Called Beto O'Rourke a 'Dummy' Over His Gun Buyback Proposal

click to enlarge Wikimedia Commons / Gage Skidmore // YouTube /@ABCNews

Presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke's suggestion of a mandatory federal buyback of assault weapons has drawn the Twitter ire of President Donald Trump.While Trump's had choice words for the former El Paso congressman in the past, O'Rourke's remarks on gun reform during last week's Democratic debate has drawn a new nickname from the president: "Dummy Beto.""Dummy Beto made it much harder to make a deal," Trump tweeted Wednesday morning. "Convinced many that Dems just want to take your guns away. Will continue forward!"Trump believes — or wants us to believe — that O'Rourke's plans could complicate a bipartisan gun-safety agreement . O'Rourke's statements during the latest debate fired up some Democrats, but many on the right saw them as an attack on their liberties."Hell yes, we're going to take your AR-15, your AK-47," O'Rourke said last Thursday. "We're not going to allow it to be used against our fellow Americans anymore."The comment even earned an apparent death threat from Texas State Rep. Briscoe Cain III."I frankly think that that clip will be played for years at Second Amendment rallies with organizations that try to scare people by saying Democrats are coming for your guns," Sen. Chris Coons, D-Delaware, told CNN following the debate.O'Rourke isn't backing down, and even took to Twitter to defend his plans."To be clear: We will buy back every single assault weapon. We‘ll also license every gun & do a background check on every buyer. That’s what the American people want — and deserve," he tweeted back to Trump. "The only thing stopping us from ending this epidemic is you & your cowardice. Do the right thing."