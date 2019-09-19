President Trump Called Beto O'Rourke a 'Dummy' Over His Gun Buyback Proposal

Dummy Beto made it much harder to make a deal. Convinced many that Dems just want to take your guns away. Will continue forward! https://t.co/87jvaYUkyn

To be clear: We will buy back every single assault weapon.



We‘ll also license every gun & do a background check on every buyer. That’s what the American people want—and deserve.



The only thing stopping us from ending this epidemic is you & your cowardice. Do the right thing. https://t.co/lPqAv1r9ij