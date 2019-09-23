Email
Print
Share

Monday, September 23, 2019

Two Children Reportedly Sexually Assaulted After Mother Let Known Sex Offender Babysit Them

Posted By on Mon, Sep 23, 2019 at 11:24 AM

click to enlarge SAN ANTONIO POLICE DEPARTMENT
  • San Antonio Police Department
A registered sex offender is back in custody after a young boy said the man sexually assaulted him and his sister.

San Antonio police arrested Robert Harris Friday after a 4-year-old boy told his grandmother that Harris assaulted him and his 7-year-old sister. When the boy came forward on September 4, the girl began crying said they were not supposed to tell anybody, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by KSAT.

The grandmother alerted police, prompting an investigation.

Authorities interviewed the children on September 18, at which point they alleged that Harris assaulted them while he was babysitting them. The children were reportedly in their bathing suits in the bathroom when the incident occurred.



The children's mother told police she was aware that Harris is a registered sex offender and still let him watch the pair. According to KSAT, a witness told police that Harris sexually assaulted one of the children three years ago, but that Harris previously denied the allegations to the mother.

Harris, 41, was sentenced to 12 years in prison in 2004 for aggravated sexual assault of a child, though it is unknown when he was released.

Harris has been charged with two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child, and his bail has been set at $60,000.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

More The Daily »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio Barbershop Receives Condescending Letter From Potential Customer Because Employees Have Tattoos Read More

  2. Bexar County Judge Rosie Speedlin Gonzalez is Holding — and Improving — Court Read More

  3. Storm Winds Knock Over Scaffolding in Downtown San Antonio, Crushing Cars and Damaging Historic Church Read More

  4. Study Shows More Productivity, Lower Turnover Offset Cost of Implementing San Antonio's Paid Sick Time Rule Read More

  5. Sen. John Cornyn Alters Don Jr.'s Fundraising Email That Calls Him 'Trump's Biggest Ally' Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2019 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation