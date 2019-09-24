Southwest High School Students Absolutely Killed Their Meme Day

Meme Day at Southwest was an unequivocal success! pic.twitter.com/ekxBT8NmS6— Avan Peltier (@APP_Keen) September 24, 2019
A video uploaded by Twitter user @feuviedo also shows students recreating viral memes ranging from Salt Bae and the "Change My Mind" guy to "my mama said" Cardi B and the ever-classic Bob Ross.
yeah i think southwest won this one 😂 pic.twitter.com/RljEyP5vI9— loren zavala (@Lorenmarie04) September 23, 2019
Congrats, Southwest, y'all are the GOAT.
Southwest killed meme day !! pic.twitter.com/rYuR1HSGL1— faith uviedo (@feuviedo) September 24, 2019
Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.