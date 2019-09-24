Email
Tuesday, September 24, 2019

Southwest High School Students Absolutely Killed Their Meme Day

Posted By on Tue, Sep 24, 2019 at 12:26 PM

Students at Southwest High School know their memes.

As part of the school's spirit week leading up to the Fire and Armor Bowl on Friday, students took part in "Meme Day" and reenacted some of the most widely shared memes on social media.

Their photos show off classic looks, including the Spider-Man Pointing at Spider-Man meme.
A video uploaded by Twitter user @feuviedo also shows students recreating viral memes ranging from Salt Bae and the "Change My Mind" guy to "my mama said" Cardi B and the ever-classic Bob Ross.
Congrats, Southwest, y'all are the GOAT.

