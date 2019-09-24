Tuesday, September 24, 2019
Who Run the World?: San Antonio Tops the Nation in Job Growth at Women-Owned Businesses
By Sanford Nowlin
on Tue, Sep 24, 2019 at 2:22 PM
The Alamo City is the top-ranked U.S. metro in growth of jobs at women-owned businesses, according to a new report based on Census data.
San Antonio's female-owned businesses experienced an almost 35% jump in employment over the past five years, putting the city at the top of the 50 largest U.S. metros compared in the annual State of Women-Owned Businesses Report
San Antonio also ranked 13th in growth of its number of women-owned firms and 7th in revenue growth at women-owned firms, according to the report.
Texas is home to an estimated 979,000 women-owned businesses that employ roughly 836,000 people, the research shows. Their combined sales top $142.2 billion.
The report also reveals:
- The number of U.S. women-owned businesses grew by 21% over the past year, more than double the overall rate.
- Women of color represent 39% of the total female population but account for 89% of net new women-owned businesses started over the past year.
- More than half of women-owned businesses are in three industries: services such as hair salons and pet-care businesses; healthcare and social assistance; and professional, technical and scientific services.
