Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, September 25, 2019

San Antonio's Congressional Delegation Weigh in on the Impeachment Inquiry Into Donald Trump

Posted By on Wed, Sep 25, 2019 at 11:50 AM

click to enlarge GAGE SKIDMORE / WIKIMEDIA COMMONS / CHRISTINA MORILLO
  • Gage Skidmore / Wikimedia Commons / Christina Morillo
All three Democrats representing San Antonio in the U.S. House, including famously middle-of-the-road Henry Cuellar, have spoken out in favor of the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.

U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro, who heads the House Hispanic Caucus, pinned a statement at the top of his Twitter feed on why he supports the inquiry. "In case it wasn't clear how I feel on this matter. #ImpeachTrump," he added.

U.S. Rep. Lloyd Doggett tweeted a statement echoing the Inspector General's description of a whistleblower complaint against Trump as "urgent," "credible" and "most important."

"Regardless of the politics of the moment, we have a deeper obligation to our country," Doggett tweeted.

Cuellar made no statement on Twitter. However, when contacted for comment, his office supplied the following statement from the congressman:
“Let me be clear, I am concerned about the current allegations against the President of the United States. I agree with Speaker Pelosi that the respective committees in Congress must continue their investigations to see if these allegations are true before we proceed with impeachment. However, no one is above the law and if investigations prove that impeachment is the necessary course of action, then I will be forced to act on impeachment proceedings. In the history of the U.S. House of Representatives, we have only impeached two presidents. This is not a process that should be taken lightly and any actions should follow the facts and the evidence.”

As of deadline, Republican U.S. Rep. Chip Roy has made no official statement about the inquiry, his office confirmed. Fellow GOP U.S. Rep. Will Hurd offered no comment on Twitter, and his office didn't respond to an email request for comment.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

More The Daily »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Southwest High School Students Absolutely Killed Their Meme Day Read More

  2. San Antonio Couple Claims Local Auto Shop Told Them to Remove Trump Sticker Before Inspection Read More

  3. With Frost Tower Finished, Developer Weston Urban Pivots Toward Housing Read More

  4. State and Federal Authorities Raid Bexar Constable Barrientes Vela's Home and Office Read More

  5. Who Run the World?: San Antonio Tops the Nation in Job Growth at Women-Owned Businesses Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2019 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation