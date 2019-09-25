San Antonio's Congressional Delegation Weigh in on the Impeachment Inquiry Into Donald Trump

click to enlarge Gage Skidmore / Wikimedia Commons / Christina Morillo

In case it wasn’t clear how I felt on this matter. #ImpeachTrump pic.twitter.com/JF6SC80pcD — Joaquin Castro (@JoaquinCastrotx) September 24, 2019

NEW: My statement on the heightened urgency of beginning hearings on specific articles of impeachment.



Regardless of the politics of the moment, we have a deeper obligation to our country. pic.twitter.com/qzSo3UFnxm — Lloyd Doggett (@RepLloydDoggett) September 24, 2019

“Let me be clear, I am concerned about the current allegations against the President of the United States. I agree with Speaker Pelosi that the respective committees in Congress must continue their investigations to see if these allegations are true before we proceed with impeachment. However, no one is above the law and if investigations prove that impeachment is the necessary course of action, then I will be forced to act on impeachment proceedings. In the history of the U.S. House of Representatives, we have only impeached two presidents. This is not a process that should be taken lightly and any actions should follow the facts and the evidence.”

All three Democrats representing San Antonio in the U.S. House, including famously middle-of-the-road Henry Cuellar, have spoken out in favor of the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro, who heads the House Hispanic Caucus, pinned a statement at the top of his Twitter feed on why he supports the inquiry. "In case it wasn't clear how I feel on this matter. #ImpeachTrump," he added.U.S. Rep. Lloyd Doggett tweeted a statement echoing the Inspector General's description of a whistleblower complaint against Trump as "urgent," "credible" and "most important.""Regardless of the politics of the moment, we have a deeper obligation to our country," Doggett tweeted.Cuellar made no statement on Twitter. However, when contacted for comment, his office supplied the following statement from the congressman:As of deadline, Republican U.S. Rep. Chip Roy has made no official statement about the inquiry, his office confirmed. Fellow GOP U.S. Rep. Will Hurd offered no comment on Twitter, and his office didn't respond to an email request for comment.