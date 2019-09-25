Tito Bradshaw Bicycle Repair Shop Officially Opens on UTSA Campus

click image
In the wake of his death on a downtown street, San Antonians immediately began memorializing Tito Bradshaw, a beloved figure in both the cycling and food communities.
In addition to a memorial ride
and the "Ride in Paradise" mural
by street art duo Los Otros, UTSA announced
in June that the university would convert the former Ximenes Information Booth into a bicycle repair site in Bradshaw's honor.
On Tuesday, UTSA celebrated a ribbon cutting and grand opening ceremony for the Tito Bradshaw Bicycle Repair Shop. Bradshaw's family were in attendance, as well as Mayor Ron Nirenberg and District 8 Councilman Manny Peleaz.
The shop will be open daily from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. or 7 p.m., and is stocked
with tubes, lubricants and tools for make minor bike repairs. Nearby self-serve stations will also allow people to work on their bikes when the shop isn't open.
Bradshaw was fatally struck
by suspected drunk driver while cycling home on East Houston Street in April of this year. In August, the driver accused of killing Bradshaw was indicted
by a Bexar County grand jury on the charge of intoxication manslaughter.
