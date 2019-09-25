Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, September 25, 2019

TxDOT Wants to Expand Loop 1604 to 10 Lanes in North San Antonio

Posted By on Wed, Sep 25, 2019 at 11:53 AM

The Texas Department of Transportation plans to expand Loop 1604. But first, it wants to hear what you have to say about the idea.

The department held a meeting Tuesday evening to explain the project, which was prompted by congestion on the highway between Bandera Road and Interstate 35. The billion dollar project, expected to begin in early 2021, would broaden the highway from four lanes to ten.

Residents who missed that meeting can get in on Wednesday's session at the Brandeis High School cafeteria from 5 to 7 p.m.

click to enlarge TEXAS DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION
  • Texas Department of Transportation
Under the proposal, four lanes would go in each direction while two HOV lanes would be set aside for carpoolers, TxDOT spokeswoman Laura Lopez said. The department also has plans for the interchange at Loop 1604 and Interstate 10.



Though the changes could have SA's highway system feeling more like a major city's, the proposal doesn't include any tolls. Additionally, the project would include accommodations for bicyclists and pedestrians while including protections for water quality.

"We will have schematics, we will have an animation and boards that people can see what we are proposing," Lopez told KSAT.

Residents can read more about the project online. They're also invited to send feedback by Thursday, October 10.
PDF Loop_1604_Notice.pdf
Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

More The Daily »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Southwest High School Students Absolutely Killed Their Meme Day Read More

  2. San Antonio Couple Claims Local Auto Shop Told Them to Remove Trump Sticker Before Inspection Read More

  3. With Frost Tower Finished, Developer Weston Urban Pivots Toward Housing Read More

  4. Who Run the World?: San Antonio Tops the Nation in Job Growth at Women-Owned Businesses Read More

  5. State and Federal Authorities Raid Bexar Constable Barrientes Vela's Home and Office Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2019 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation