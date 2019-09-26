Construction Worker Fatally Struck in Hit-and-Run in Northwest San Antonio

click to enlarge
A construction worker is dead after a SUV struck her and failed to stop and render aid.
According to multiple reports, a 29-year-old female construction worker was killed while picking up signs from a previous road closure around 3:45 a.m. Police said the woman stopped her company truck on the right shoulder of Loop 1604 near Hausman Road and turned on the warning lights before getting out of her vehicle. She was also reportedly wearing the required safety vest that allows drivers to better see workers.
The victim, who was working with a crew
at the time of the incident, was loading a sign into the back of her truck when she was fatally struck. Police said a dark gray Ford Explorer veered off the road and hit a trailer that the victim's truck was towing, pinning her
. She reportedly died instantly
.
Due to the speed that the Explorer was estimated to be traveling at, police said the incident was "very violent."
Witnesses at the scene said the driver of the Explorer continued driving, failing to render aid to the victim. In Texas, hit-and-run incidents are equivalent to DWI manslaughter.
Police are now searching for the driver
of the dark gray Ford Explorer, which is expected to have extensive damage on the right side. Anyone with information is encouraged to call police.
