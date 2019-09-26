San Antonio Woman Receives Swag, $25,000 on The Ellen DeGeneres Show

click image
A San Antonio woman is $25,000 richer after a fortunate encounter on The Ellen DeGeneres Show earlier this month.
Tracee Lopez is best described as an Ellen DeGeneres super fan. The San Antonio native is said to have been watching the daytime talk show since she was 12 and has been writing in to the show ever since then. Now 25, Lopez finally got her hands on some tickets to attend the taping
of the September 16 show.
It gets even better.
While in the audience, DeGeneres called up Lopez to join her on the classic creme-colored couches that have been graced by by actors, musicians, politicians and other celebrities – and Lopez began crying before even making it down to the stage. The quirky TV host shared how much of a fan Lopez is
, how she follows many members of Degeneres' "team" on Instagram and that she even took the day off to watch the latest season premiere.
As if a shoutout from DeGeneres isn't enough of a delight, DeGeneres did as DeGeneres does – gave her a major gift.
The celeb sent Lopez off with a basket full of show-themed swag
. Oh, and $25,000 courtesy of Shutterfly.
You can watch the clip below.
