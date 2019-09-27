Email
Print
Share

Friday, September 27, 2019

San Antonio Man Claims Self-Defense in Stabbing of Roommate Witnessed by Victim's Son

Posted By on Fri, Sep 27, 2019 at 11:39 AM

click to enlarge BEXAR COUNTY JAIL
  • Bexar County Jail
San Antonio police have arrested a man who allegedly stabbed his roommate during an altercation earlier this week.

Gerald Allen Young was taken into custody Wednesday evening, accused of fatally stabbing his roommate Steven David Anderson, 56. Young reportedly attacked Anderson in front of the victim's 8-year-old son.

Chief William McManus said Young and Anderson were fighting, resulting in the stabbing. According to an arrest affidavit obtained by mySA.com, the victim's son ran to a neighbor's home and said his father had been stabbed in the neck. The boy was reportedly afraid that Young would attack him next.

Police officers responded to a home in the 8200 block of Shooting Quail in Northwest San Antonio Tuesday afternoon to find Young smoking a cigarette outside. They also discovered Anderson in a pool of blood near the front door with a single stab wound in his neck.



Anderson was pronounced dead at the scene.

Young, 66, said he stabbed the victim because he was attacking him. The victim's son told police that his father was walking away from Young when the suspect stabbed him. Police said the amount of blood on a kitchen drawer was not consistent with Young's claim of self-defense.

The suspect had injuries that appeared to be caused by a closed fist, police also said. Young called 911 before the stabbing, telling the operator that Anderson was threatening him and called him a "worthless piece of flesh."

Young made his $75,000 bail early Thursday morning. He has been charged with murder.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

More The Daily »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio Woman Receives Swag, $25,000 on The Ellen DeGeneres Show Read More

  2. Construction Worker Fatally Struck in Hit-and-Run in Northwest San Antonio Read More

  3. Southwest High School Students Absolutely Killed Their Meme Day Read More

  4. TxDOT Wants to Expand Loop 1604 to 10 Lanes in North San Antonio Read More

  5. Trump's Impeachment Inquiry Mirrors That of Richard Nixon, UTSA Professor and Political Scientist Says Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2019 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation