San Antonio Man Claims Self-Defense in Stabbing of Roommate Witnessed by Victim's Son

San Antonio police have arrested a man who allegedly stabbed his roommate during an altercation earlier this week.
Gerald Allen Young was taken into custody Wednesday evening, accused of fatally stabbing his roommate Steven David Anderson, 56. Young reportedly attacked Anderson in front of the victim's 8-year-old son.
Chief William McManus said Young and Anderson were fighting
, resulting in the stabbing. According to an arrest affidavit
obtained by mySA.com, the victim's son ran to a neighbor's home and said his father had been stabbed in the neck. The boy was reportedly afraid that Young would attack him
next.
Police officers responded to a home in the 8200 block of Shooting Quail in Northwest San Antonio Tuesday afternoon to find Young smoking a cigarette
outside. They also discovered Anderson in a pool of blood near the front door with a single stab wound
in his neck.
Anderson was pronounced dead at the scene.
Young, 66, said he stabbed the victim because he was attacking him. The victim's son told police that his father was walking away from Young when the suspect stabbed him. Police said the amount of blood on a kitchen drawer was not consistent with Young's claim
of self-defense.
The suspect had injuries that appeared to be caused by a closed fist, police also said. Young called 911 before the stabbing, telling the operator that Anderson was threatening him and called him a "worthless piece of flesh."
Young made his $75,000 bail early Thursday morning. He has been charged with murder.
