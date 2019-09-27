San Antonio U.S. Rep. Will Hurd Says He's Thinking of a 2024 Presidential Run

-
Instagram / @hurdonthehill
U.S. Rep. Will Hurd, R-Helotes, said Thursday he's weighing a 2024 presidential campaign.
Earlier this year, Hurd shocked Washington by announcing he's leaving the U.S. House in 2020
. His retirement makes his 23rd District, which includes San Antonio and a long swath of the U.S.-Mexico border, more likely to flip to a Democrat.
In an interview during the Texas Tribune's annual festival
, the three-term congressman said lawmakers weren't adequately addressing background checks, redistricting and other issues. When asked by Tribune
CEO Evan Smith if he'd run for president, Hurd said he's considering it.
"If they're still not being addressed in a macro way, if I'm still the only person that's still talking about these things, if I'm put in a position in order to evaluate that, then I will do what I have always done when I've had the opportunity to serve my country," he said. "I will think about it."
Hurd's voting record was largely conservative
, but he struck a moderate tone and displayed a willingness to work across the aisle. The former CIA officer is the only black Republican in the House and one of just a handful of GOP lawmakers
to condemn a racist twitter tirade made by President Donald Trump in July.
During his Tribune
appearance, Hurd urged the GOP to increase its appeal to minorities, young voters and college-educated women if it wants to remain dominant in Lone Star State politics.
“Texas is a jump ball,” Hurd told the Tribune
. “Texas is purple.”
