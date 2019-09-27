Email
Friday, September 27, 2019

Video Shows Ground Crew Members at San Antonio Airport Fighting on the Tarmac

Posted By on Fri, Sep 27, 2019 at 10:16 AM

Call it the Rumble on the Tarmac.

Passengers on a flight at San Antonio International Airport waiting to depart to Las Vegas on Thursday afternoon witnessed an apparent fight between baggage handlers under a nearby plane.

The Pennsylvania-based news site TribLive posted video of the incident, supplied by a crew member on the Frontier flight to Sin City. The footage shows two men in neon vests wrestling on the ground under an aircraft parked at a gate. Crew members can be heard laughing and offer commentary.

The Current wasn't able to embed the video, but you can watch it here.



The tussle goes on for a few seconds in the video, with one of the fighters pinning the other to the Tarmac. Eventually, the victor breaks his hold and both of the workers spend a few seconds scooping up items that fell from their pockets.

After the altercation ends, the captain radios the control tower. “We were watching the fight to the right," he says. "Those guys were rolling around, slugging each other. … Yeah. It was rough. … Stand by.”

The Vegas-bound plane was carrying 182 passengers, according to the TribLive report.

San Antonio airport officials were unavailable for immediate comment. However, spokesman Rich Stinson told TribLive that both fighters were issued citations by the San Antonio Airport Police Department.

