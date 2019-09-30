Email
Print
Share

Monday, September 30, 2019

ACLU of Texas Files Complaint to Stop Trump Administration From Forcing Pregnant Asylum Seekers to Wait in Mexico

Posted By on Mon, Sep 30, 2019 at 10:44 AM

click to enlarge Central American refugees line up in Matamoros to wait for a chance to plead for asylum. - REBECCA CENTENO
  • Rebecca Centeno
  • Central American refugees line up in Matamoros to wait for a chance to plead for asylum.
The American Civil Liberties Union late last week filed a complaint to stop the Trump administration from turning away pregnant asylum seekers under its remain-in-Mexico policy.

The filing by the ACLU of Texas and the ACLU Border Rights Center argues that Customs and Border Protection (CBP) is forcing pregnant women into dangerous conditions while they await asylum hearings — a violation of the department's own guidelines.

“Pregnant women should never have to worry about their safety or their health during pregnancy, and yet this is the situation CBP is forcing upon these expecting mothers,” ACLU Border Rights Center Director Astrid Dominguez said in a written statement.

More than 40,000 migrants have been sent back to Mexico since the administration's policy began in January, according to that country's government. Human-rights advocates say the program puts migrants at risk by forcing them to wait in violent border cities where they become easy prey for gangs and drug cartels.



The ACLU complaint documents the cases of 17 pregnant asylum seekers it says were denied access to medical care and food and exposed to unsafe living conditions by the federal government. One woman interviewed by the ACLU said a uniformed U.S. immigration official told her she should abort her baby because “Trump didn’t want there to be any more pregnant people here.”

“While the pregnant women we interviewed are among the most at-risk, there are thousands more suffering as the federal government continues to deny their right to seek asylum under the unlawful return to Mexico program," Dominguez said.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

More The Daily »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Video Shows Ground Crew Members at San Antonio Airport Fighting on the Tarmac Read More

  2. Bexar County’s Needle Exchange Program Is Finally Funded. Lawmakers Should Make Sure It Stays That Way. Read More

  3. San Antonio Woman Receives Swag, $25,000 on The Ellen DeGeneres Show Read More

  4. Trump Impeachment Inquiry May Complicate San Antonio-Area Congressional Races Read More

  5. Southwest High School Students Absolutely Killed Their Meme Day Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2019 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation