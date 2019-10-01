Community Starts GoFundMe for Sutherland Springs First Responder Injured in Motorcycle Crash

click image
A first responder praised as a hero for his response to the Sutherland Springs mass shooting in 2017 is now recovering from injuries of his own.
Rusty Duncan, a volunteer firefighter who gained local and national attention after the massacre at Sutherland Springs' First Baptist Church, was in a motorcycle accident outside of Stockdale last Friday. He'd reportedly lent his vehicle to a friend and was riding to his children's school to drop off lunch.
Duncan told News 4 San Antonio
that he was thrown off his bike on FM 537 after buzzards flew into him. He said he was hurled about 100 feet.
"Just sliding, rolling, flipping," Duncan said.
Since being in the hospital, Duncan received a call from Ryland Ward, one of the victims he carried from the church the day of the shooting. The community took an interest in Ward, now 7, and offered support during the two months he spent recovering in the hospital
.
"If you're a little kid that could get shot five times and keep on going like there's no tomorrow, well then, this little road rash ain't going to stop me," Duncan said. "I'll keep going too."
Community members have set up a GoFundMe for Duncan's medical bills since he doesn't have insurance.
.
