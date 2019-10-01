Email
Tuesday, October 1, 2019

H-E-B Discontinues Sales of E-Cigarettes Following Vaping Lung Injuries, Related Deaths

Posted By on Tue, Oct 1, 2019 at 12:38 PM

click to enlarge SHUTTERSTOCK.COM
  • Shutterstock.com
San Antonio-based grocer H-E-B has taken a stand against e-cigarettes.

On Monday, a company official confirmed that H-E-B discontinued sales of e-cigarettes last week.

"At H-E-B, the safety of our communities and the wellbeing of all Texans is our top priority," spokesperson Dya Campos said in a statement. She cited the "unknown health implications of vaping" as the reason for its move.

The decision comes in light of the Centers for Disease Control's announcements about vaping-related lung injuries and deaths. According to the CDC, there have been 805 reported injuries throughout 46 states, including Texas, and 12 deaths in 10 states, although none so far in Texas.



To be clear, the CDC claims many of the reported illnesses were attributed to the presence of THC, the active ingredient in marijuana.

