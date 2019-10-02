Email
Wednesday, October 2, 2019

Study Finds Texas Has Some of the Lowest Vaccination Rates in the U.S.

Posted By on Wed, Oct 2, 2019 at 1:06 PM

TWITTER / UNIVHEALTHSYS
  • Twitter / UnivHealthSys
Turns out Texans aren't getting their shots.

While the World Health Organization reports that vaccinations have prevented at least 10 million deaths worldwide over the past decade, many Texans don't appear to be buying in. Indeed, the Lone Star State ranked No. 50 in a new WalletHub study comparing the vaccination rates of U.S. states and the District of Columbia.

That means we only beat out Mississippi. Yikes.

To determine its findings, WalletHub considered the share of vaccinated children to the share of residents without health insurance as well as the number of reported outbreaks.



Texas may have landed in the middle for flu vaccinations for children 6 months to 17 years old (ranking No. 27), but it fell short for a variety of vaccinations for adults. The state ranked 40th for teens 13 to 17 staying up to date with HPV vaccinations and 49th for flu vaccinations among adults.

The worst of it all? The state came in dead last for people with health insurance — and separate studies have found that lack of coverage is because folks here simply can't afford it.

