Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, October 2, 2019

Workers Find Human Remains Near UTSA's Main Campus

Posted By on Wed, Oct 2, 2019 at 9:51 AM

click to enlarge SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Shutterstock
An investigation is underway after workers conducting a survey found skeletal human remains near the main campus of the University of Texas at San Antonio.

According to multiple reports, crew found the remains in a field near the intersection of North Loop 1604 West and Babcock Road. Officers from the police department's homicide and crime scene investigation units responded to the scene late Tuesday morning to take photos and collect evidence.

KENS 5 reports that the remains were likely in the area for at least six months.

Sgt. Michael Oliva told KSAT that investigators have not yet determined the identity of the remains, which were just bones and clothes. Oliva said he hopes items at the discovery site will help with the investigation.



At this time, authorities are unsure whether the remains belong to a man or woman, but said they are likely those of an adult.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner's Office is now working to identify the victim.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

More The Daily »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Survey: More Than 80% of Texas Latino Voters Are Worried About Racism-Fueled Gun Violence Read More

  2. Julián Castro Says He Won't Run Against Sen. John Cornyn If His Presidential Campaign Fails Read More

  3. Congressional Candidate Gina Ortiz Jones Raises $1 Million in Third Quarter Read More

  4. San Antonio Doctor Featured on The Kelly Clarkson Show for Using Art Sales to Help Patients Pay Bills Read More

  5. H-E-B Discontinues Sales of E-Cigarettes Following Vaping Lung Injuries, Related Deaths Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2019 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation