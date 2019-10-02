Wednesday, October 2, 2019
Workers Find Human Remains Near UTSA's Main Campus
By Sarah Martinez
on Wed, Oct 2, 2019 at 9:51 AM
An investigation is underway after workers conducting a survey found skeletal human remains near the main campus of the University of Texas at San Antonio.
According to multiple reports, crew found the remains in a field near the intersection of North Loop 1604 West and Babcock Road. Officers from the police department's homicide and crime scene investigation units responded to the scene late Tuesday morning to take photos and collect evidence.
KENS 5 reports that the remains were likely in the area for at least six months
.
Sgt. Michael Oliva told KSAT
that investigators have not yet determined the identity of the remains, which were just bones and clothes. Oliva said he hopes items at the discovery site will help with the investigation.
At this time, authorities are unsure whether the remains belong to a man or woman, but said they are likely those of an adult.
The Bexar County Medical Examiner's Office is now working to identify the victim.
