Thursday, October 3, 2019

Joaquin Castro Offers to Play Julián on SNL After He's Excluded From Democratic Debate Sketch

Posted By on Thu, Oct 3, 2019 at 10:35 AM

click to enlarge Julian Castro (foreground) makes a point while his brother Joaquin looks on. - WIKIMEDIA COMMONS
  • Wikimedia Commons
  • Julian Castro (foreground) makes a point while his brother Joaquin looks on.
It turns out San Antonio U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro has got some jokes.

The congressman took to Twitter Wednesday to respond to an article from NBC Latino questioning whether Saturday Night Live has a "Latino problem." The piece took issue with a recent skit about the recent Democratic debate that excluded candidate Julián Castro, who happens to be Joaquin's twin brother.


Just in case the long-running sketch comedy show was interested in adding Julián into the mix for the next skit, the Democratic congressman offered his services.

"I'm available next time you need someone to play Julian Castro," Castro tweeted to SNL. "I get mistaken for that guy all the time."



Via Twitter, New York U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez noted that Joaquin would have to shave his beard, at which point Julián chimed in that he could let his own facial hair grow.
SNL has yet to respond, but Joaquin maintains he'd be highly convincing in the role.


Many Twitter users seem sold on the idea.


