Joaquin Castro Offers to Play Julián on SNL After He's Excluded From Democratic Debate Sketch

The erasure of Julian Castro on SNL last night and the constant confusion of the twins in news shows us the true problem of representation.— Cristela Alonzo (@cristela9) September 29, 2019
SNL refuses to admit brown people exist and the news media is supposed to report FACTS yet can’t make sure the correct twin is covered. 🤷🏽♀️
"I'm available next time you need someone to play Julian Castro," Castro tweeted to SNL. "I get mistaken for that guy all the time."
Hi @nbcsnl, I’m available next time you need someone to play Julian Castro.— Joaquin Castro (@Castro4Congress) October 2, 2019
I get mistaken for that guy all the time. #SNL #Castro2020 https://t.co/NosvVtPZjL
Or I’ll have to grow one!— Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) October 3, 2019
Trust me @nbcsnl, @msnbc won’t know the difference!— Joaquin Castro (@Castro4Congress) October 2, 2019
Also, the world's definitive expert on mocking Julián.— Ken Lonquest (@lonquest) October 2, 2019
Omg correct. How many people will be sitting there going “wow! That guy can really grow a beard fast!”?— T 🍑 (@TDoldy) October 3, 2019
SNL don’t let this go to waste please— Bobby (@Cluelesscomedy3) October 2, 2019
