Joaquin Castro Offers to Play Julián on SNL After He's Excluded From Democratic Debate Sketch

Julian Castro (foreground) makes a point while his brother Joaquin looks on.

The erasure of Julian Castro on SNL last night and the constant confusion of the twins in news shows us the true problem of representation.



SNL refuses to admit brown people exist and the news media is supposed to report FACTS yet can’t make sure the correct twin is covered. 🤷🏽‍♀️ — Cristela Alonzo (@cristela9) September 29, 2019

Hi @nbcsnl, I’m available next time you need someone to play Julian Castro.



I get mistaken for that guy all the time. #SNL #Castro2020 https://t.co/NosvVtPZjL — Joaquin Castro (@Castro4Congress) October 2, 2019

Or I’ll have to grow one! — Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) October 3, 2019

Also, the world's definitive expert on mocking Julián. — Ken Lonquest (@lonquest) October 2, 2019

Omg correct. How many people will be sitting there going “wow! That guy can really grow a beard fast!”? — T 🍑 (@TDoldy) October 3, 2019

SNL don’t let this go to waste please — Bobby (@Cluelesscomedy3) October 2, 2019