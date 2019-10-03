Thursday, October 3, 2019
San Antonio Mother Finds Young Daughter Watching Porn; Girl Claims Elderly Man Assaulted Her
By Sarah Martinez
By Sarah Martinez
A San Antonio man was arrested earlier this week after a mother caught her 10-year-old daughter watching pornography.
The woman discovered her daughter searching for porn online, and the girl explained that she had watched explicit videos with 62-year-old Arthur Tejeda Uriegas when she was younger. The girl's mother called authorities Sunday and filed a report, according to KSAT
The girl also said Uriegas had previously sexually assaulted her, though further details about the allegations were not provided in the arrest affidavit
. Uriegas' relationship to the victim is unclear at this time.
In 2004, Uriegas was charged with indecency with a child, though the case was dismissed the following year.
Uriegas was arrested on suspicion of aggravated sexual assault of a child
and appears to have made his bail of $50,000.
