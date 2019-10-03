Email
San Antonio Mother Finds Young Daughter Watching Porn; Girl Claims Elderly Man Assaulted Her

click to enlarge BEXAR COUNTY JAIL
  • Bexar County Jail
A San Antonio man was arrested earlier this week after a mother caught her 10-year-old daughter watching pornography.

The woman discovered her daughter searching for porn online, and the girl explained that she had watched explicit videos with 62-year-old Arthur Tejeda Uriegas when she was younger. The girl's mother called authorities Sunday and filed a report, according to KSAT.

The girl also said Uriegas had previously sexually assaulted her, though further details about the allegations were not provided in the arrest affidavit. Uriegas' relationship to the victim is unclear at this time.

In 2004, Uriegas was charged with indecency with a child, though the case was dismissed the following year.



Uriegas was arrested on suspicion of aggravated sexual assault of a child and appears to have made his bail of $50,000.

