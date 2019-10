San Antonio Mother Finds Young Daughter Watching Porn; Girl Claims Elderly Man Assaulted Her

click to enlarge Bexar County Jail

A San Antonio man was arrested earlier this week after a mother caught her 10-year-old daughter watching pornography.The woman discovered her daughter searching for porn online, and the girl explained that she had watched explicit videos with 62-year-old Arthur Tejeda Uriegas when she was younger. The girl's mother called authorities Sunday and filed a report, according to KSAT The girl also said Uriegas had previously sexually assaulted her, though further details about the allegations were not provided in the arrest affidavit . Uriegas' relationship to the victim is unclear at this time.In 2004, Uriegas was charged with indecency with a child, though the case was dismissed the following year.Uriegas was arrested on suspicion of aggravated sexual assault of a child and appears to have made his bail of $50,000.