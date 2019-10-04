Company Changes Plan to Build Oil Pipeline Over Edwards Aquifer Recharge Zone After Pushback From Residents

click to enlarge
-
Wikimedia Commons / Roger Davies
Pipeline company Enterprise Product Partners has scrapped plans to build a controversial crude oil pipeline over the Edwards Aquifer recharge zone in the Texas Hill Country, a company official confirmed Friday.
However, the Houston-based company still plans to complete the 30-inch-diameter pipeline via another route. The conduit connecting North Texas to the Eagle Ford Shale region south of San Antonio is scheduled to begin service in the first half of 2021.
The change comes after Hill Country landowners raised concerns about the line crossing the environmentally sensitive recharge zone. The Edwards Aquifer provides drinking water for roughly 2 million people in the San Antonio area.
"We actually were considering a number of options, which is pretty typical for a pipeline project like this," company spokesman Rick Rainey told the Current
.
Enterprise officials met with landowners earlier this week and opted for a different route based on their input, Rainey added.
“They listened, and it was a constructive conversation,” rancher Ken Halliday told the Rivard Report
. “They said they wanted to ‘do the right thing’ and they let us know they’re moving the pipeline so it will not cross over the aquifer recharge zone.”
The original pipeline would run through Upton, Reagan, Crockett, Schleicher, Sutton, Edwards, Real, Kerr, Bandera, Uvalde, Medina, Frio and Atascosa counties, according to a story in the Rivard Report
citing an Enterprise presentation.
