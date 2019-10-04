Email
Print
Share

Friday, October 4, 2019

Company Changes Plan to Build Oil Pipeline Over Edwards Aquifer Recharge Zone After Pushback From Residents

Posted By on Fri, Oct 4, 2019 at 5:07 PM

click to enlarge WIKIMEDIA COMMONS / ROGER DAVIES
  • Wikimedia Commons / Roger Davies
Pipeline company Enterprise Product Partners has scrapped plans to build a controversial crude oil pipeline over the Edwards Aquifer recharge zone in the Texas Hill Country, a company official confirmed Friday.

However, the Houston-based company still plans to complete the 30-inch-diameter pipeline via another route. The conduit connecting North Texas to the Eagle Ford Shale region south of San Antonio is scheduled to begin service in the first half of 2021.

The change comes after Hill Country landowners raised concerns about the line crossing the environmentally sensitive recharge zone. The Edwards Aquifer provides drinking water for roughly 2 million people in the San Antonio area.

"We actually were considering a number of options, which is pretty typical for a pipeline project like this," company spokesman Rick Rainey told the Current.



Enterprise officials met with landowners earlier this week and opted for a different route based on their input, Rainey added.

“They listened, and it was a constructive conversation,” rancher Ken Halliday told the Rivard Report. “They said they wanted to ‘do the right thing’ and they let us know they’re moving the pipeline so it will not cross over the aquifer recharge zone.”

The original pipeline would run through Upton, Reagan, Crockett, Schleicher, Sutton, Edwards, Real, Kerr, Bandera, Uvalde, Medina, Frio and Atascosa counties, according to a story in the Rivard Report citing an Enterprise presentation.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

More The Daily »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. COPS Film Crew Reportedly Riding with Bexar County Deputies During Wrong-Way Chase That Caused Several Crashes, Officer Injury Read More

  2. San Antonio Mother Finds Young Daughter Watching Porn; Girl Claims Elderly Man Assaulted Her Read More

  3. Joaquin Castro Offers to Play Julián on SNL After He's Excluded From Democratic Debate Sketch Read More

  4. Patron, Security Guard Killed in Shootout at South Side San Antonio Bar Read More

  5. San Antonio City Council Approves Revised Sick Leave Ordinance, But Business Groups Dig In Their Heels Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2019 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation