Friday, October 4, 2019

Patron, Security Guard Killed in Shootout at South Side San Antonio Bar

Posted By on Fri, Oct 4, 2019 at 10:55 AM

click to enlarge GOOGLE MAPS
  • Google Maps
Two men are dead after a shootout at a bar on the city's South Side early Friday morning.

According to multiple reports, a firefight between a patron and a security guard at the River City Saloon on Southwest Military Drive resulted in the death of both men. When officers responded to the scene just after 2 a.m., witnesses said that a "confrontation" occurred between the pair.

Both the patron and security guard pulled out guns and shot at each other multiple times. The suspect died at the scene, KENS 5 reports, while the security guard was transported to a hospital in critical condition, but ultimately succumbed to his injuries.

KSAT reports that a third person was wounded in the crossfire. That individual was in surgery and is expected to survive. Several vehicles were also struck by bullets.



The two deceased men have not yet been identified. Police are continuing to investigate.

