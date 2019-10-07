Email
Monday, October 7, 2019

Authorities Investigating After Liquor Store in South San Antonio Catches Fire

Posted By on Mon, Oct 7, 2019 at 11:47 AM

click to enlarge GOOGLE MAPS
  • Google Maps
Guests at a motel on the South Side had to evacuate their rooms overnight after a blaze at a neighboring liquor store.

A "fast-spreading fire" reportedly broke out around 3 a.m. Monday at House of Liquor at 370 South Loop 1604 West, according to KENS 5. The store also has a sister outlet on Callaghan Road.

Deputies from the Bexar County Sheriff's Office helped evacuate the motel. No injuries have been reported.

Investigators at the scene worked to determine the cause of the fire but haven't yet released details. According to the KENS 5 report, the damages at the liquor store are estimated at $300,000.



