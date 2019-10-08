Email
Tuesday, October 8, 2019

If You Plan to Vote in November's Election, You Have Until Monday to Register

Posted By on Tue, Oct 8, 2019 at 11:38 AM

This stakes in this November's election may not be as high as in November 2020, but the contest will still decide matters of interest to local voters, including the fate of 10 state constitutional amendments.

And if you're not already registered, you must do so by Monday, October 14 to cast a ballot.

The constitutional amendments Texans will weigh in on range from one preventing the Legislature from pursuing an individual income tax to another allowing a person to hold more than one office as a municipal judge at the same time. Descriptions of the amendments as they'll appear on the ballot are available online.

Residents of a handful of San Antonio-area communities also will also be voting in special municipal elections. Those are detailed in an online sample ballot posted by Bexar County.



Those who want to register can do so via the Bexar County Elections Department, which is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. More information is available online from the department.

If you're unsure whether you're already registered to vote, you can determine that online via the Texas Secretary of State's office.

