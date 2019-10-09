Email
Wednesday, October 9, 2019

San Antonio Police Searching for Suspect Who Shot Man in Macy's Parking Lot at North Star Mall

GOOGLE MAPS
A man is in the hospital after being shot in the North Star Mall parking lot Tuesday evening.

Multiple reports reveal that a man in his 20s was shot once in his abdomen while standing by a vehicle in the parking lot outside of Macy's. The shooting occurred just after 8 p.m., at which point the suspect fired from a small, dark-colored sedan. The suspect reportedly sped off after unleashing between two and eight rounds, mySA.com reports.

While there were several witnesses, the lot wasn't well-lit. Police clarified that no shots were fired inside any of the department stores or the mall.

The victim was transported to University Hospital via an ambulance. KSAT reports that his injuries were initially suspected to be life-threatening but he's no longer in imminent danger. Still, the victim's status hasn't yet been upgraded to stable.



Police are now working to identify the suspect. The investigation includes searching the victim's vehicle for leads.

