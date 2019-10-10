San Antonio Bar Owner, Patron Reportedly Assaulted Police Officer Who Busted Them for Drinking After Hours

click to enlarge
Two local residents have been busted for assaulting a police officer at a bar last week.
According to an incident report obtained by KSAT
, a police officer was patrolling the city's far North Side when he saw a group of up to 50 people dancing and drinking on the patio of Garden Bistro Bar around 3 a.m. on Thursday, October 3. The officer reportedly turned on his emergency lights and used a loud speaker to tell the bar-goers that the drinking spot should be closed.
At that point, a patron, later identified as Ninfa Ruiz, told the officer that the laws of the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission didn't apply to Garden Bistro. Owner Rodrigo Jardon-Ayala told the officer to turn off his emergency lights.
Ballsy.
The officer noted that Ruiz and Jardon-Ayala were drinking what appeared to be alcoholic beverages. He then jumped over the patio wall, prompting patrons to run inside the bar.
Some customers reportedly tried to block the officer from arresting Ruiz
, but he was able to wrangle her into custody. That is, until she leaned against a wall and lifted a leg to stomp-kick the officer in the ribs.
Ruiz and Jardon-Ayala must have been a tag team, since the bar owner then tackled the officer from behind.
Eventually, the officer was able to arrest both suspects, who were charged with assault on a peace officer
. Additionally, Ruiz was charged with consuming alcoholic beverages after hours while Jardon-Ayala was charged with permitting consumption of alcoholic beverages during prohibited hours and interference with public duties.
Both Ruiz and Jardon-Ayala have both made their bonds.
