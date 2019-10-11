Federal Government Reimburses San Antonio for Just Half of the Money It Spent Aiding Asylum Seekers

click to enlarge Twitter / @TPRNews

Asylum seekers leave the city's Migrant Assistance Center.

The federal government will only reimburse San Antonio for half the money it spent aiding the surge of asylum seekers who passed through the city this spring.According to a memo from City Manager Erik Walsh, the Alamo City will receive $280,200 in federal funds instead of the $540,500 it requested under a program intended to cover cities' cost of dealing with the recent influx of migrants crossing the U.S.-Mexico border.Much of San Antonio's expenditures came from running the Migrant Resource Center, a downtown storefront where volunteers help migrants seek legal aid and transportation to new locations. The center has assisted around 30,000 people since it opened on March 30.The federal reimbursement was made available through the Emergency Supplemental Appropriations Bill passed earlier this year at the urging of U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Laredo, and others. According to Walsh's memo, the board overseeing the measure's $30 million appropriation has only disbursed $7.8 million of the total."[The board] intends to open a second round of reimbursements," Walsh said. "We will continue to work closely with our congressional delegation to pursue additional reimbursements for the city."According to a news release from Cuellar's office, Catholic Charities received an additional $361,000 of the funding for its work helping migrants in San Antonio. The San Antonio Food Bank also received $62,500 and the United Way another $12,900.“The surge of migrants strained our cities and nonprofits to the breaking point, so securing this reimbursement funding was at the top of my priority list,” Cuellar said in a news release.