Email
Print
Share

Friday, October 11, 2019

Federal Government Reimburses San Antonio for Just Half of the Money It Spent Aiding Asylum Seekers

Posted By on Fri, Oct 11, 2019 at 10:38 AM

click to enlarge Asylum seekers leave the city's Migrant Assistance Center. - TWITTER / @TPRNEWS
  • Twitter / @TPRNews
  • Asylum seekers leave the city's Migrant Assistance Center.
The federal government will only reimburse San Antonio for half the money it spent aiding the surge of asylum seekers who passed through the city this spring.

According to a memo from City Manager Erik Walsh, the Alamo City will receive $280,200 in federal funds instead of the $540,500 it requested under a program intended to cover cities' cost of dealing with the recent influx of migrants crossing the U.S.-Mexico border.

Much of San Antonio's expenditures came from running the Migrant Resource Center, a downtown storefront where volunteers help migrants seek legal aid and transportation to new locations. The center has assisted around 30,000 people since it opened on March 30.

The federal reimbursement was made available through the Emergency Supplemental Appropriations Bill passed earlier this year at the urging of U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Laredo, and others. According to Walsh's memo, the board overseeing the measure's $30 million appropriation has only disbursed $7.8 million of the total.



"[The board] intends to open a second round of reimbursements," Walsh said. "We will continue to work closely with our congressional delegation to pursue additional reimbursements for the city."

According to a news release from Cuellar's office, Catholic Charities received an additional $361,000 of the funding for its work helping migrants in San Antonio. The San Antonio Food Bank also received $62,500 and the United Way another $12,900.

“The surge of migrants strained our cities and nonprofits to the breaking point, so securing this reimbursement funding was at the top of my priority list,” Cuellar said in a news release.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

  |  

More The Daily »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. A Lot of People Are Moving to Texas. This Map Shows Which States They're Coming From Read More

  2. Is the Chupacabra Real?: Five Bulls Found Mysteriously Drained of Blood in Oregon Read More

  3. San Antonio Police Searching for Suspect Who Shot Man in Macy's Parking Lot at North Star Mall Read More

  4. Elizabeth Warren Taps San Antonio's Jenn Longoria to Lead Her Texas Campaign Read More

  5. San Antonio High School Football Coach Arrested After Strangling Girlfriend Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2019 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation