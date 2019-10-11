Email
Friday, October 11, 2019

Student Who Took Loaded Gun to North East ISD Middle School Caught After Concerned Classmates Came Forward

Posted By on Fri, Oct 11, 2019 at 10:59 AM

Administrators at Bradley Middle School are attempting to put parents at ease after a student reportedly took a gun to school Thursday.

According to multiple news reports, concerned students notified front office staff that a student appeared to have a brought a weapon onto the North East ISD campus. Administrators then went to the student's classroom and removed him.

According to a letter sent to parents by Principal Brenda Cerroni, the student had a gun in his pocket. Aubrey Chancellor, the district's executive director for the communication department confirmed that the weapon was loaded.

District police at the campus secured the gun and arrested the student.



Chancellor said the student told school officials that he took the weapon to school for protection.

"We applaud the students who came forward and alerted the school," Cerroni wrote. "We are treating this situation with the seriousness it deserves, and we will not tolerate any inappropriate items at our school."

The student is expected to "face serious disciplinary consequences" through the school. Information about potential charges has not been disclosed at this time.

