Lin-Manuel Miranda Played Julián Castro on Latest SNL, and the Internet is Going Crazy Over It

Sometimes you get a call on Thursday night that switches up your whole weekend... https://t.co/F6xDwhQ1G5 — Evil-Lyn Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) October 14, 2019

If Castro wins, you need to commit to this role for next 5 years — Heather 🦇 (@hav6594) October 13, 2019

Hey yo, I’m just like my country,

I’m young, scrappy and hungry,

And I’m not throwing away my shot. https://t.co/Sp8KMgc68q — Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) October 13, 2019

You just got a gift from SNL, having LMM portray you. Tons of young voters know who you are now! — Ellyn Coate (@ekharley) October 13, 2019

Why yes, I did just give $5 to @JulianCastro so that I can see @Lin_Manuel on SNL more often. pic.twitter.com/JdTKsJ5Pr1 — Michelle Stockwell (@aggressivehype) October 13, 2019

I hope people noticed the impact @Lin_Manuel had on SNL last night when he entered. He was playing @JulianCastro but the audience was excited to see LIN as him. My point? When representation happens, we get to see the love/support a Latino can get from EVERYONE, not just Latinos. — Cristela Alonzo (@cristela9) October 13, 2019

Having Lin Manuel play him on #SNL is the best thing that’s happened to Julian Castro’s campaign. — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) October 13, 2019

Oh wow. @JulianCastro is the nicest guy ever. How sweet is this response to that #SNL skit? https://t.co/d8dYTCoJYg — Victoria Brownworth🎃👻💀 (@VABVOX) October 13, 2019

Not only did SNL remember Julian Castro this week they got LIN MANUEL MIRANDA 👏👏👏👏👏 — Rebecca Eisenberg (@ryeisenberg) October 13, 2019

Lin-Manuel Miranda really nails the Julian Castro hand gestures #SNL pic.twitter.com/ZUsSCkKCeS — Kushaan Shah (@kushaanshah) October 13, 2019