Monday, October 14, 2019

Lin-Manuel Miranda Played Julián Castro on Latest SNL, and the Internet is Going Crazy Over It

Posted By on Mon, Oct 14, 2019 at 1:41 PM

click image YOUTUBE / SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE
  • YouTube / Saturday Night Live
After receiving criticism for excluding Julián Castro from a recent skit about a Democratic presidential debate, Saturday Night Live more than made up for the oversight this weekend.

During the show's latest episode, the cold open featured none other than beloved actor Lin-Manuel Miranda of Hamilton fame portraying the 2020 presidential race's lone Latino candidate. Miranda's guest appearance, complete with Castro's signature hand gestures and facial expressions, was part of a spoof of CNN's campaign town hall on LGBTQ issues, "Equality in America."

"As a Democrat, I want to apologize for not being gay, but I promise to do better in the future," Miranda said. "However, I am Latino, which we can all agree is something."

Miranda's father told Castro's political director Natalie Montelongo that the Hamilton creator would step in to portray the former San Antonio mayor.
"I'm young, I'm diverse, I'm Latinobama," Miranda said as Castro. "Let's get that hashtag going."



Castro obviously took the ribbing well. He referenced Hamilton lyrics in response to Miranda's guest appearance.

"Hey yo, I'm just like my country, I'm young, scrappy and hungry, And I'm not throwing away my shot," he tweeted.

Castro wasn't alone. Lots of folks on social media applauded SNL for not only including the Latino candidate but also tapping Miranda for the role. In case you missed the show, you can watch the skit online.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

