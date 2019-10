Lin-Manuel Miranda Played Julián Castro on Latest SNL, and the Internet is Going Crazy Over It

click image YouTube / Saturday Night Live

Sometimes you get a call on Thursday night that switches up your whole weekend... https://t.co/F6xDwhQ1G5 — Evil-Lyn Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) October 14, 2019

If Castro wins, you need to commit to this role for next 5 years — Heather 🦇 (@hav6594) October 13, 2019

Hey yo, I’m just like my country,

I’m young, scrappy and hungry,

And I’m not throwing away my shot. https://t.co/Sp8KMgc68q — Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) October 13, 2019

You just got a gift from SNL, having LMM portray you. Tons of young voters know who you are now! — Ellyn Coate (@ekharley) October 13, 2019

Why yes, I did just give $5 to @JulianCastro so that I can see @Lin_Manuel on SNL more often. pic.twitter.com/JdTKsJ5Pr1 — Michelle Stockwell (@aggressivehype) October 13, 2019

I hope people noticed the impact @Lin_Manuel had on SNL last night when he entered. He was playing @JulianCastro but the audience was excited to see LIN as him. My point? When representation happens, we get to see the love/support a Latino can get from EVERYONE, not just Latinos. — Cristela Alonzo (@cristela9) October 13, 2019

Having Lin Manuel play him on #SNL is the best thing that’s happened to Julian Castro’s campaign. — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) October 13, 2019

Oh wow. @JulianCastro is the nicest guy ever. How sweet is this response to that #SNL skit? https://t.co/d8dYTCoJYg — Victoria Brownworth🎃👻💀 (@VABVOX) October 13, 2019

Not only did SNL remember Julian Castro this week they got LIN MANUEL MIRANDA 👏👏👏👏👏 — Rebecca Eisenberg (@ryeisenberg) October 13, 2019

Lin-Manuel Miranda really nails the Julian Castro hand gestures #SNL pic.twitter.com/ZUsSCkKCeS — Kushaan Shah (@kushaanshah) October 13, 2019

After receiving criticism for excluding Julián Castro from a recent skit about a Democratic presidential debate,more than made up for the oversight this weekend.During the show's latest episode, the cold open featured none other than beloved actor Lin-Manuel Miranda offame portraying the 2020 presidential race's lone Latino candidate. Miranda's guest appearance, complete with Castro's signature hand gestures and facial expressions, was part of a spoof of CNN's campaign town hall on LGBTQ issues, "Equality in America.""As a Democrat, I want to apologize for not being gay, but I promise to do better in the future," Miranda said. "However, I am Latino, which we can all agree is something."Miranda's father told Castro's political director Natalie Montelongo that thecreator would step in to portray the former San Antonio mayor."I'm young, I'm diverse, I'm Latinobama," Miranda said as Castro. "Let's get that hashtag going."Castro obviously took the ribbing well. He referencedlyrics in response to Miranda's guest appearance."Hey yo, I'm just like my country, I'm young, scrappy and hungry, And I'm not throwing away my shot," he tweeted.Castro wasn't alone. Lots of folks on social media applauded SNL for not only including the Latino candidate but also tapping Miranda for the role.In case you missed the show, you can watch the skit online