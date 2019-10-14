Lin-Manuel Miranda Played Julián Castro on Latest SNL, and the Internet is Going Crazy Over It

Sometimes you get a call on Thursday night that switches up your whole weekend... https://t.co/F6xDwhQ1G5— Evil-Lyn Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) October 14, 2019
"I'm young, I'm diverse, I'm Latinobama," Miranda said as Castro. "Let's get that hashtag going."
If Castro wins, you need to commit to this role for next 5 years— Heather 🦇 (@hav6594) October 13, 2019
Hey yo, I’m just like my country,— Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) October 13, 2019
I’m young, scrappy and hungry,
And I’m not throwing away my shot. https://t.co/Sp8KMgc68q
You just got a gift from SNL, having LMM portray you. Tons of young voters know who you are now!— Ellyn Coate (@ekharley) October 13, 2019
Why yes, I did just give $5 to @JulianCastro so that I can see @Lin_Manuel on SNL more often. pic.twitter.com/JdTKsJ5Pr1— Michelle Stockwell (@aggressivehype) October 13, 2019
I hope people noticed the impact @Lin_Manuel had on SNL last night when he entered. He was playing @JulianCastro but the audience was excited to see LIN as him. My point? When representation happens, we get to see the love/support a Latino can get from EVERYONE, not just Latinos.— Cristela Alonzo (@cristela9) October 13, 2019
Having Lin Manuel play him on #SNL is the best thing that’s happened to Julian Castro’s campaign.— Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) October 13, 2019
Oh wow. @JulianCastro is the nicest guy ever. How sweet is this response to that #SNL skit? https://t.co/d8dYTCoJYg— Victoria Brownworth🎃👻💀 (@VABVOX) October 13, 2019
Not only did SNL remember Julian Castro this week they got LIN MANUEL MIRANDA 👏👏👏👏👏— Rebecca Eisenberg (@ryeisenberg) October 13, 2019
In case you missed the show, you can watch the skit online.
Lin-Manuel Miranda really nails the Julian Castro hand gestures #SNL pic.twitter.com/ZUsSCkKCeS— Kushaan Shah (@kushaanshah) October 13, 2019
