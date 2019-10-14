San Antonio Man Arrested After Pointing Gun at Woman for Driving Slow in the Left Lane

click to enlarge
Bexar County Sheriff's Office
If motorists who drive slow in the far-left lane piss you off, you're not alone. But hopefully you're not one to brandish a firearm over it.
According to a News 4 San Antonio report
, a woman said she was driving in the left lane on Interstate 35 on October 3 when another driver began tailgating her. She tapped the brakes to tell the driver to chill out.
He didn't. Instead, the man changed lanes and pulled up to the woman's right side. He then pulled out a handgun and pointed it her, the woman told police.
She then slowed down, allowing the man to get in front of her and speed off. The woman was able to catch the driver's license plate and alert authorities.
Officers went to the address at which the car was registered, at which point Andrew Aguilar admitted to pointing an airsoft handgun at the woman
because she was driving so slow and wouldn't get out of his way. Airsoft weapons are replica guns that use compressed gas to shoot nonlethal projectiles such as BBs.
Aguilar told investigators that the woman "needed to get out of the fucking left lane if you're in the left lane going slow.'"
He also said the woman shouldn't have gotten upset over his tailgating.
Aguilar has since been charged with deadly conduct.
