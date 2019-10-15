San Antonio Man Arrested After Stabbing Girlfriend's Other Boyfriend

click to enlarge
A man was arrested Monday after stabbing his girlfriend's other boyfriend, police said.
According to a KSAT report
, Camilo Medrano went to Methodist Specialty and Transplant Hospital in the early morning hours of October 11, though his reason for visiting the Medical Center facility was unclear. While there, he found a man lying in bed with his girlfriend in a hospital room on the fifth floor.
Medrano and the woman must not have had an open relationship. He reportedly used a sharp object to stab the other man in his head, neck and arms before fleeing the building.
The victim, 33, was transported to University Hospital for treatment at its trauma center. The woman reportedly rode with him in the ambulance
.
When she spoke to police, the woman said she was in a relationship with both Medrano, who she identified as the assailant, and the stabbing victim. By the time police arrived, Medrano had fled the scene. However, he left a trail of blood, which led officers to believe he cut himself during the attack.
Officers took Medrano, 27, into custody on Monday. He's been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
.
