Thursday, October 17, 2019

Chip Roy Is Sole Member of San Antonio's House Delegation Who Didn't Vote to Condemn Trump's Syria Withdrawal

Posted By on Thu, Oct 17, 2019 at 10:00 AM

U.S. Rep. Chip Roy speaks at the Young Americans for Liberty Convention in Austin.
  • Gage Skidmore
  • U.S. Rep. Chip Roy speaks at the Young Americans for Liberty Convention in Austin.
The U.S. House of Representatives delivered a bipartisan 354-60 vote Wednesday to oppose the Trump administration’s withdrawal of U.S. troops from northern Syria.

San Antonio's congressional delegation backed the resolution with the sole exception of firebrand freshman Chip Roy. The Republican one of just four lawmakers who voted "present" rather than come out for or against the measure.

The resolution warns that the withdrawal will benefit "adversaries of the United States government, including Syria, Iran, and Russia.” Since Trump announced the exodus, Turkey launched an assault on Kurdish forces that fought alongside the U.S. against ISIS, triggering a widening humanitarian crisis.

In a series of tweets, Roy explained that he could neither vote for or against the measure. While he said he's concerned the withdrawal could lead to the release of thousands of captured ISIS fighters held by the Kurds, he added that his support would have embraced "a political attack on [Trump] by the very DEMS working to weaken him by impeachment."
The campaign of former Texas Sen. Wendy Davis, the congressman's likely 2020 Democratic opponent, called his decision to sit on the sidelines an "appalling act of political cowardice."



“The fact that Congressman Roy wasn’t brave enough to join even the majority of those in his own party to protect our national security should make every Texan question his judgment and fitness to serve in the House of Representatives,” Davis said in an emailed statement.

