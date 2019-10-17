Email
Print
Share

Thursday, October 17, 2019

Man Arrested After Flashing Genitals, Asking for 'Sex Act' from Undercover San Antonio Police Officer

Posted By on Thu, Oct 17, 2019 at 11:27 AM

click to enlarge BEXAR COUNTY JAIL
  • Bexar County Jail
A San Antonio man was arrested after flashing his genitals at another individual who turned out to be an undercover cop.

According to a KSAT report, William Longoria parked next to the officer, who was driving an unmarked vehicle through John James Park around noon on October 2. Longoria rested his foot on the front tire of the officer's car and exposed his genitals. Longoria then lifted his shorts higher and told the officer nobody could see him, so it was OK.

Longoria also suggested that the officer "perform a sex act on him,"   according to the report, which didn't include specifics about what type of act. Authorities consider John James Park, adjacent to Fort Sam Houston, a "high-crime area for sexual activity," according to KSAT's reporting.

The undercover officer gave a signal to uniformed authorities, who then took Longoria into custody. It was later discovered that the suspect is a former pretrial services program manager for Bexar County, KSAT reports.



Longoria was charged with a Class B misdemeanor and is set to be arraigned on November 1.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

  |  

More The Daily »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. City of San Antonio Plans to Pay Settlement to Woman After Detective Searched Her Vagina in Middle of the Street Read More

  2. San Antonio Got Its Payment From the Trump Campaign Up Front, Unlike Other Cities Read More

  3. Shrill, Combative Donald Trump Jr. Riles Up the Base at San Antonio Campaign Rally Read More

  4. San Antonio Man Arrested After Pointing Gun at Woman for Driving Slow in the Left Lane Read More

  5. San Antonio Fire Chief Remembers Firefighter Killed, Encourages Drivers to Pay Attention to First Responders Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2019 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation