Man Arrested After Flashing Genitals, Asking for 'Sex Act' from Undercover San Antonio Police Officer

A San Antonio man was arrested after flashing his genitals at another individual who turned out to be an undercover cop.
According to a KSAT report
, William Longoria parked next to the officer, who was driving an unmarked vehicle through John James Park around noon on October 2. Longoria rested his foot on the front tire of the officer's car and exposed his genitals. Longoria then lifted his shorts higher and told the officer nobody could see him, so it was OK.
Longoria also suggested that the officer "perform a sex act on him,"
according to the report, which didn't include specifics about what type of act. Authorities consider John James Park, adjacent to Fort Sam Houston, a "high-crime area for sexual activity," according to KSAT's reporting.
The undercover officer gave a signal to uniformed authorities, who then took Longoria into custody. It was later discovered that the suspect is a former pretrial services program manager for Bexar County, KSAT reports
.
Longoria was charged with a Class B misdemeanor and is set to be arraigned on November 1.
