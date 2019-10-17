Thursday, October 17, 2019
San Antonio Man Carjacked While Waiting in Vehicle in Parking Lot of Italian Restaurant
Posted
By Sarah Martinez
on Thu, Oct 17, 2019 at 11:33 AM
click to enlarge
An Alamo City resident is without his vehicle after being carjacked at gunpoint Wednesday night. Police are now searching for the two suspects accused of stealing his ride.
According to reports, the victim was sitting in his vehicle
in the parking lot of Little Italy Restaurant & Pizzeria on the city's North Side. Just after 10 p.m., the suspects walked up and demanded that he get out.
The victim did so, and said the thieves drove his vehicle down West Avenue
toward Northwest Military Drive. The man then ran to a nearby gas station and called for help.
Police have not yet released information
about the suspects and the stolen vehicle. The investigation is ongoing.
Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.
Tags: carjacking, Texas, San Antonio, crime, suspects, stolen vehicle, Exxon, gas station, West Avenue, North Side, Image