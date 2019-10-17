Email
Thursday, October 17, 2019

San Antonio Man Carjacked While Waiting in Vehicle in Parking Lot of Italian Restaurant

Posted By on Thu, Oct 17, 2019 at 11:33 AM

click to enlarge GOOGLE MAPS
  • Google Maps
An Alamo City resident is without his vehicle after being carjacked at gunpoint Wednesday night. Police are now searching for the two suspects accused of stealing his ride.

According to reports, the victim was sitting in his vehicle in the parking lot of Little Italy Restaurant & Pizzeria on the city's North Side. Just after 10 p.m., the suspects walked up and demanded that he get out.

The victim did so, and said the thieves drove his vehicle down West Avenue toward Northwest Military Drive. The man then ran to a nearby gas station and called for help.

Police have not yet released information about the suspects and the stolen vehicle. The investigation is ongoing.



