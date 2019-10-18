TxDOT Warns Drivers About Major Closure at Bandera Road and Loop 1604 This Weekend

click image
-
If you live or work on the city's Northwest side of town, you may want to reconsider your commute this weekend.
The Texas Department of Transportation will close the intersection of Loop 1604 and Bandera Road so crews can complete paving work. The intersection, which sees upwards of 40,000 motorists each day, will be inaccessible from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday.
Yikes.
That means that traffic will be diverted and forced to turn right
no matter which way its coming from. Drivers on Loop 1604 won't be affected, but folks on Bandera Road and the access road must take the detour. Off-duty police officers will also be on the scene to assist with traffic flow
.
Just to be safe, it may be best to avoid the area completely. The spot is known for horrendous traffic on a regular day, so it's likely to be that much worse during a major closure. If you can't avoid the area, check out these renderings
to understand how the detours will work.
