Report: Trump Administrations Wants to Collect DNA From Asylum Seekers, Add to FBI Database Used By Law Enforcement

Seeking asylum is not a crime. Seeking asylum is not a crime Seeking asylum is not a crime. Seeking asylum is not a crime. SEEKING ASYLUM IS A HUMAN RIGHT. https://t.co/Y1GxKvCBBU

The new policy would allow the gov’t to collect biometric data on hundreds of thousands of migrants, even if they broke no laws other than seeking safety in the 🇺🇸. Make no mistake: This isn’t a criminal investigation. It’s public surveillance. https://t.co/vi6dZIrSWk

