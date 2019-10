Report: Trump Administrations Wants to Collect DNA From Asylum Seekers, Add to FBI Database Used By Law Enforcement

The Trump administration wants to start collecting DNA samples from those seeking asylum in the United States.Why does that matter? The samples would be part of an FBI database used by law enforcement agencies . Currently, only migrants prosecuted in federal court for criminal offenses are required to submit DNA. Under the new proposition , DNA from any migrant — even a person detained temporarily — would be collected.The Associated Press reports that the regulation is set to be published Monday. If and when that happens, the Department of Justice is expected to enforce a pilot program following a 20-day comment period.The exceptions to the program are children age 14 and under as well as legal permanent residents.Trump administration said the measure would help authorities prosecute crimes by immigrants. However, according to a report from The Hill , multiple studies have found that immigrants, both undocumented and not, are less likely than U.S. citizens to commit crimes.Deputy Attorney General Jeffrey A. Rosen toldthat the proposed changes would "help to save lives and bring criminals to justice," calling it a "lawful exercise."But critics — including the San Antonio-based immigration legal services non-profit RAICES — disagree, saying the plan is an overreach by the administration."This is a solution looking for a problem," Kristian Ramos, director of communications for immigrant advocacy group Define American, told The Hill . "This is another expensive, silly overreach by an administration that is out of touch with reality."

Seeking asylum is not a crime. Seeking asylum is not a crime Seeking asylum is not a crime. Seeking asylum is not a crime. SEEKING ASYLUM IS A HUMAN RIGHT. https://t.co/Y1GxKvCBBU

The new policy would allow the gov’t to collect biometric data on hundreds of thousands of migrants, even if they broke no laws other than seeking safety in the 🇺🇸. Make no mistake: This isn’t a criminal investigation. It’s public surveillance. https://t.co/vi6dZIrSWk

We’re keeping you informed…

...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.

It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.

If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.