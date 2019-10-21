Email
Print
Share

Monday, October 21, 2019

San Antonio Man Reportedly Punched Pregnant Ex-Girlfriend, Threatened to Harm Their Baby

Posted By on Mon, Oct 21, 2019 at 11:28 AM

click to enlarge BEXAR COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
  • Bexar County Sheriff's Office
A local man is in police custody after he allegedly assaulted his ex-girlfriend who's pregnant with his child.

According to an arrest affidavit obtained by KSAT, Mario Rios had been sending the victim "numerous text messages threatening to harm their child." Rios, 43, reportedly confronted the 23-year-old woman at a gas station last Thursday and began arguing with her.

The woman gave Rios a ride "to prevent problems," at which point he allegedly hit her in her face, injuring her left eye. The woman then got out of the vehicle, at which point Rios fled in his ex's car.

Rios and the victim were reportedly together for seven months but separated three months ago. The woman is three months pregnant, according to the affidavit.



KSAT reports that Rios has since been booked on a $5,000 bond and has been charged with assault of a pregnant person and violating parole.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.


It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.


If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.


More The Daily »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio Settles Lawsuit With Woman Who Said Police Searched Her Vagina in the Street and Removed Her Tampon Read More

  2. Bexar County Elections Department Unveils New Voting System Before November Early Voting Begins Read More

  3. TxDOT Warns Drivers About Major Closure at Bandera Road and Loop 1604 This Weekend Read More

  4. City of San Antonio Plans to Pay Settlement to Woman After Detective Searched Her Vagina in Middle of the Street Read More

  5. San Antonio Man Carjacked While Waiting in Vehicle in Parking Lot of Italian Restaurant Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2019 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation