San Antonio Man Reportedly Punched Pregnant Ex-Girlfriend, Threatened to Harm Their Baby

A local man is in police custody after he allegedly assaulted his ex-girlfriend who's pregnant with his child.According to an arrest affidavit obtained by KSAT , Mario Rios had been sending the victim "numerous text messages threatening to harm their child." Rios, 43, reportedly confronted the 23-year-old woman at a gas station last Thursday and began arguing with her.The woman gave Rios a ride "to prevent problems," at which point he allegedly hit her in her face, injuring her left eye. The woman then got out of the vehicle, at which point Rios fled in his ex's car Rios and the victim were reportedly together for seven months but separated three months ago. The woman is three months pregnant , according to the affidavit. KSAT reports that Rios has since been booked on a $5,000 bond and has been charged with assault of a pregnant person and violating parole.

