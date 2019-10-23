Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, October 23, 2019

Three Roosevelt H.S. Students Charged with Terroristic Threat After Fake Toy Guns Discovered on Campus During Lockdown

Posted By on Wed, Oct 23, 2019 at 9:57 AM

click to enlarge GOOGLE MAPS
  • Google Maps
Three students at Theodore Roosevelt High School were arrested Tuesday after threats were made against the school and fake toy guns were discovered on campus.

According to a KSAT report, three freshmen — two 15-year-old girls and a 14-year-old boy — were charged with making a terroristic threat. The charges come after the North East ISD school was placed on lockdown on Tuesday for about two hours after a student reported seeing another student walking down the hallway with a gun.

District police were then contacted and administrators carried out lockdown procedures. Following a search, authorities found two plastic guns and confirmed that there was not an active shooter on campus.

The lockdown came after a threat was reportedly made against the school on Monday, KSAT reports. Principal Bryan Norwood sent a letter out Monday in response, writing that the threat was made in "a phone call to a student that threatens violence on campus." Although the call came from a blocked number, the Express-News reports that law enforcement didn't believe the threat to be credible.



Authorities are not sure at this time whether Monday's threat and Tuesday's discovery are related, but will continue to investigate to determine who is responsible for the phone call.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.


It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.


If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.


More The Daily »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Need Help Figuring Out the Constitutional Amendments Texans Are Voting On? This Music Playlist Can Help Read More

  2. Julián Castro Says He Needs to Raise $800,000 By the End of October to Stay in Presidential Race Read More

  3. Texas House Speaker Dennis Bonnen Won't Seek Reelection After Recording Scandal Read More

  4. San Antonio Man Reportedly Abused Three Underage Relatives for Years, Arrested After Victim Came Forward Read More

  5. Report: Trump Administrations Wants to Collect DNA From Asylum Seekers, Add to FBI Database Used By Law Enforcement Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2019 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation