Disability Pride Celebration Will Include Downtown San Antonio March This Saturday

San Antonio's Disability Pride celebration — the second annual abilitySTRONG Parade and abilityMARCH — will take place downtown on Saturday, October 26.The march — with the theme of "Awareness… we’re stronger together” — aims to change the way people think about disability. One in every seven individuals in the Alamo City has a disability.The event, which runs 9 to 10 a.m., will kick off the 13th annual AccessAbility Fest, a free celebration held as part of Texas' Disability Awareness Month.More information is available via the parade's Facebook page The march is presented by advocacy group disABILITYsa in conjunction with the Department of Human Services' Head Start Division and Transportation & Capital Improvements' Disability Access Office.

We’re keeping you informed…

...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.

It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.

If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.