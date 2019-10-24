Thursday, October 24, 2019
Disability Pride Celebration Will Include Downtown San Antonio March This Saturday
Posted
By Sanford Nowlin
on Thu, Oct 24, 2019 at 2:14 PM
click to enlarge
-
disABILITYsa
-
Marchers carry a sign at 2018's abilitySTRONG Parade and abilityMARCH.
San Antonio's Disability Pride celebration — the second annual abilitySTRONG Parade and abilityMARCH — will take place downtown on Saturday, October 26.
The march — with the theme of "Awareness… we’re stronger together” — aims to change the way people think about disability. One in every seven individuals in the Alamo City has a disability.
The event, which runs 9 to 10 a.m., will kick off the 13th annual AccessAbility Fest, a free celebration held as part of Texas' Disability Awareness Month.
More information is available via the parade's Facebook page
.
The march is presented by advocacy group disABILITYsa in conjunction with the Department of Human Services' Head Start Division and Transportation & Capital Improvements' Disability Access Office.
Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.
Tags: disABILITYsa, Disability Pride, abilitySTRONG Parade, abilityMARCH, disability march, Department of Human Services Head Start Division, Transportation & Capital Improvements Disability Access Office, AccessAbility Fest, Image
We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national
news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio
informed for years.
It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press
means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our
unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.
If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to
San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so
appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues
and neighborhood culture. Thank you.