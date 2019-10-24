Email
Thursday, October 24, 2019

Disability Pride Celebration Will Include Downtown San Antonio March This Saturday

Posted By on Thu, Oct 24, 2019 at 2:14 PM

Marchers carry a sign at 2018's abilitySTRONG Parade and abilityMARCH.
  • disABILITYsa
  • Marchers carry a sign at 2018's abilitySTRONG Parade and abilityMARCH.
San Antonio's Disability Pride celebration — the second annual abilitySTRONG Parade and abilityMARCH — will take place downtown on Saturday, October 26.

The march — with the theme of "Awareness… we’re stronger together” — aims to change the way people think about disability. One in every seven individuals in the Alamo City has a disability.

The event, which runs 9 to 10 a.m., will kick off the 13th annual AccessAbility Fest, a free celebration held as part of Texas' Disability Awareness Month.

More information is available via the parade's Facebook page.

The march is presented by advocacy group disABILITYsa in conjunction with the Department of Human Services' Head Start Division and Transportation & Capital Improvements' Disability Access Office.



